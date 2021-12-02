The Oliver Cromwell pub situated on Wellington Street in St Ives has had a brand-new refurbishment.

The pub was shut for five weeks whilst the transformation took place, but is now reopened for the public to enjoy.

Landlord Joseph Overden and Landlady Jemma Yeowart are really pleased with the result.

The Oliver Cromwell pub has been revamped. - Credit: Archant

Jemma said: “So we have been open again for two weeks now, we are really happy to be reopened.

“We just feel like it feels like our place now and we are pleased to put our own touch on it.

“Charlie Wells Brewery owns the pub but we just have the lease.”

The bar within the Oliver Cromwell pub - Credit: Archant

The bar has been completely refurbished, with themes of dark blues and duck egg colours.

Before the refurbishment the seating area had simple white washed walls.

There is also a well located in the floor where the frosted glass has been replaced with a clear glass panel, so people can enjoy looking at it.

A new seating area within the Oliver Cromwell pub - Credit: Archant

The pub has a new food and cocktail menu and is now serving lunch and dinner, there is also a new revamped outdoor space for diners to enjoy.

Jemma said: “Many customers were pleasantly surprised with the refurb, I think there was a lot of worry surrounding it because it is a traditional pub that has been here for so long.

The Well in the floor - Credit: Archant

"I think because we are a young couple they might have been worried that we would turn it into some kind of hip wine bar, but I have been receiving lovely comments and that we have managed to keep the traditional feel of the pub and elevate it."

Jemma explained that they have been really busy since reopening and she never expected the volume of customers she has flooding through the doors.

Outdoor seating area in the Oliver Cromwell in St Ives - Credit: Archant

Jemma said: “I want to thank give a special thank you to all of our team, for being patient and all of their hard work.

“I also want to give a thank you to all the customers old and new also who are coming in to support us, we really appreciate it and we are looking forward to the lead up to Christmas now."

The Hunts Post has approached Charles Wells Brewery for a comment.