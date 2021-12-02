News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Oliver Cromwell pub has had a brand new refurbishment

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:52 PM December 2, 2021
Landlord Joseph Overden and Landlady Jemma Yeowart. 

Landlord Joseph Overden and Landlady Jemma Yeowart. - Credit: Archant

The Oliver Cromwell pub situated on Wellington Street in St Ives has had a brand-new refurbishment. 

The pub was shut for five weeks whilst the transformation took place, but is now reopened for the public to enjoy. 

Landlord Joseph Overden and Landlady Jemma Yeowart are really pleased with the result.

The Oliver Cromwell pub has been revamped.

The Oliver Cromwell pub has been revamped. - Credit: Archant

Jemma said: “So we have been open again for two weeks now, we are really happy to be reopened. 

“We just feel like it feels like our place now and we are pleased to put our own touch on it. 

“Charlie Wells Brewery owns the pub but we just have the lease.” 

The bar within the Oliver Cromwell pub

The bar within the Oliver Cromwell pub - Credit: Archant

The bar has been completely refurbished, with themes of dark blues and duck egg colours. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
  2. 2 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
  3. 3 Woman dies in crash on London Road in St Ives
  1. 4 Sawtry homes plan is approved
  2. 5 House set alight in Brampton
  3. 6 St Ives Town Mayor visits The Filling Station and tries new Christmas Beer
  4. 7 Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash
  5. 8 Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives
  6. 9 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  7. 10 Delight as Huntingdon primary school is praised by Ofsted inspectors

Before the refurbishment the seating area had simple white washed walls.

There is also a well located in the floor where the frosted glass has been replaced with a clear glass panel, so people can enjoy looking at it.  

A new seating area within the Oliver Cromwell pub

A new seating area within the Oliver Cromwell pub - Credit: Archant

The pub has a new food and cocktail menu and is now serving lunch and dinner, there is also a new revamped outdoor space for diners to enjoy.  

Jemma said: “Many customers were pleasantly surprised with the refurb, I think there was a lot of worry surrounding it because it is a traditional pub that has been here for so long.  

The Well in the floor

The Well in the floor - Credit: Archant

"I think because we are a young couple they might have been worried that we would turn it into some kind of hip wine bar, but I have been receiving lovely comments and that we have managed to keep the traditional feel of the pub and elevate it."

Jemma explained that they have been really busy since reopening and she never expected the volume of customers she has flooding through the doors. 

Outdoor seating area in the Oliver Cromwell in St Ives

Outdoor seating area in the Oliver Cromwell in St Ives - Credit: Archant

Jemma said: “I want to thank give a special thank you to all of our team, for being patient and all of their hard work. 

“I also want to give a thank you to all the customers old and new also who are coming in to support us, we really appreciate it and we are looking forward to the lead up to Christmas now."

The Hunts Post has approached Charles Wells Brewery for a comment.

St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Left to Right: Aneliya Ivanova, owner Mark Wilsher and Operations Manager Sarah Lee.

The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Leader passed away on Friday November 26 peacefully at her home.

Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
London Luton Airport and NATS have confirmed that the flight path will go ahead in February 2022.

London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdon Drugs Raid

Cambs Live

Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon