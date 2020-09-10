Olive, in Montague Street, has been named a Travellers’ Choice Winner of 2020, awarded by Trip Advisor, this is one of three awards they have won this year.

Abul Chowdhury, manager, said: “It was a big challenge to receive that award, to get into the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide by Trip Advisor is amazing, especially with minimum staff at the moment.

“We are passionate about food and service, we have accredited training in dietary restrictions, such as gluten-free needs, which we feel is really important, so that we can cater to everyone’s needs.”

Mr Chowdhury noted that travellers around the world will now see their restaurant is highly recommended by trip advisor when they visit St Neots, also highlighting the town is a good place to visit.

In March, The Olive Indian received best newcomer for Indian Street Food and Excellent Customer Service awards.