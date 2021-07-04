News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Find out more about the tiny village of Old Hurst

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:00 AM July 4, 2021   
Michael McKay and Nick Thomas.   

Michael McKay and Nick Thomas. - Credit: Carolyn Bussetil

Old Hurst is a tiny village in Huntingdonshire with a huge community spirit.  

Member of Old Hurst Parish Council, Carolyn Bussetil explained that there is an Old Book Exchange in the village, which was previously one of the old red telephone boxes. 

Carolyn said: “The red telephone box, I think the parish council bought it for a pound, quite a few years ago.  

Telephone box in Old Hurst 

Old Book exchange in Old Hurst. - Credit: Carolyn Bussetil

“They took out the actual phone and they came up with the book exchange  idea, which has been running very successfully for a few years now.  

“We had it refurbished, strip painted inside and out and then Nick Thomas and his friend Michael McKay had some shelves made and fitted."

You may also want to watch:

Carolyn also explained that she is a chairperson of the village hall committee and even though they don’t have a village hall at the moment, they will be holding a fundraising event to raise the money to buy a piece of land to build a new one. 

Carolyn also explained that lots of things happened in the community during the pandemic and people pulled together.

Most Read

  1. 1 Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner 
  2. 2 Campaign for flood prevention in Hunts ‘forgotten village’
  3. 3 Ancient decapitated human remains found in Hunts village
  1. 4 Keep your pets cool this summer
  2. 5 A tough six weeks in the Nevard household!
  3. 6 Commemoration Hall reopens with new Arts Cafe
  4. 7 Trust bosses rolled up sleeves for Ernulf clean-up
  5. 8 Walks in St Neots will tell story of town's history
  6. 9 Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 
  7. 10 Hundreds pay tribute to man who 'loved St Ives'

Carolyn said: “We belong to the Old Hurst church as well, so there is a couple in the village who are named on the church list, and then people can contact them to get prescriptions and that sort of thing.  

VE Day in Old Hurst 2020.

VE Day in Old Hurst 2020. - Credit: Carolyn Bussetil

“A lot of us have been doing shopping for older people in the village, so we have got our own little groups of people and we just say to them, go to them if you need anything."

VE Day in Old Hurst 2020

VE Day in Old Hurst 2020 - Credit: Carolyn Bussetil

"Our village also does a regular litter pick and last year on VE Day, people celebrated in the village by dressing up the front of their houses."

The opening of the reptile centre

In 2019 Johnson’s of Old Hurst opened a new reptile house and Andy Johnson, owner of Johnson's of Old Hurst, cut the ribbon to officially open it. Helped by conservationist and friend Ken Sims, who holds an honorary fellowship from the Zoological Society of London. - Credit: Archant

In 2019 Johnson’s of Old Hurst opened a new reptile house and Andy Johnson, owner of Johnson's of Old Hurst, cut the ribbon to officially open it. 

Helped by conservationist and friend Ken Sims, who holds an honorary fellowship from the Zoological Society of London. 

The reptile house is home to Mr Johnson's collection of 15 crocodiles and alligators, which includes the critically endangered Siamese crocodile. 


Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flight Path to go ahead over Huntingdonshire 

London Luton Airport go ahead with fight path plans over Hunts

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Marcin Krywiel from Huntingdon who waved a knife in a woman’s face in a crowded pub has been sentenced.

Man waved knife in woman’s face in crowded pub

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Crampton, 69, has been charged with drink driving on the B1040 in Ramsey.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink-drive charge in Ramsey for man with 'child asleep in car'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks and road closures for the week commencing June 28.

Roadworks commencing Monday, June 28

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus