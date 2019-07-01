Items that were still useable were transferred to the hospital's new site on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, but thousands of items did not meet the required criteria for the move and remained at the site in Papworth Everard.Some of that equipment has since been sold at auction, the proceeds of which will benefit the hospital trust, but the majority has been donated to a variety of charitable causes, including the British Heart Foundation and London-based Better Lives Foundation. Volunteers at Better Lives Foundation transported nine van loads of furniture from Papworth Everard to their storage site in London. The donated items will ultimately be sent to the Yonibana Sai Hospital, in Sierra Leone. Yonibana Sai Hospital was built by the foundation and is the only free hospital in the west African country. It is due to become a teaching hospital training post graduates. Items that have been taken include drip stands, walking frames, wheelchairs, shelves, bedside tables and much more, and will help towards the hospital's expansion plans which will include a neonatal and maternal building, radiology centre and pharmacy. Phil Churchill, a cystic fibrosis patient at Royal Papworth Hospital, is responsible for putting the trust in contact with the Better Lives Foundation.