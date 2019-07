Butterfly House Day Nursery, in High Street, was rated 'good' in all aspects of the report, including in effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare, and outcomes for children.

The result represents a turnaround for the nursery, which was rated inadequate at a previous inspection, which took place in September.

The report said: "The new management team has worked effectively together to meet the actions set at the last inspection and raise standards within the nursery to a good level. Planning and assessment has improved and staff demonstrates a clear understanding of how to support and promote children's ongoing development."

At the previous inspection in September, inspectors said children's safety 'was compromised'. However, the new report praised staff for the safeguarding effectiveness, and said that "staff understand the procedures to follow should they have any concerns about a child's welfare."

The nursery, which employs nine members of staff, was also praised for the behaviour of its children.

The report said: "Children respect each other and understand how to share and take turns. Children enjoy freshly prepared snacks and meals which could help promote healthy food choices.

"Children have very good opportunities to play in the fresh air and participate in physical activities which help to encourage a healthy lifestyle."

Jane Cable, owner, said: "This involved a lot of hard work from the whole team as they underwent a lot of training including safeguarding. This has been one of biggest focuses. Every member of staff is trained in child protection and all key persons are first aid trained too.

"We have reviewed, rewritten and implemented all of our policies. We have implemented stronger and a more robust system for recruitment to ensure that children's safety and learning and development can be carried out effectively.

"We have many plans for the future and I'm excited to see the changes we have yet to put in place. Also, on May 28, environmental health came for an inspection and I'm delighted to say we received five stars."

We are currently recruiting for a full time nursery nurse and we have children spaces available from September."