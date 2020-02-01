Staff and pupils at the Bluebell Day Nursery in Eltisley are celebrating after being rated 'good' by Ofsted.

Bluebell Day Nursery, based at Newton School in Caxton End, was rated 'good' in all aspects of the report, including: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The report said: "Children are happy and settle quickly. They confidently greet staff and choose from a good range of toys and resources. Children show that they feel safe and secure. They enjoy talking to staff and invite them to join in with their play."

The nursery was also praised for its leadership and the report said staff members were "committed" and "value their staff team".

The report went on: "Leaders are committed to providing a friendly and secure environment where children thrive. They value their staff team. Leaders encourage staff to gain professional qualifications and attend training to help develop their knowledge and skills further. Staff benefit from regular supervision meetings with the manager. They understand their roles and responsibilities and state that they are well supported to sustain a good work-life balance. Staff know children well and how to support their learning."

The nursery, which currently employs five members of staff, was also given praise for the development of the children.

The report said: "Children learn what their bodies can do as they climb, run, jump and dance. Staff talk to children about staying safe and ensuring they have enough space to not bump into their friends."

In order to improve, inspectors said that the nursery needs to "reduce distractions that may affect children's concentration and hinder their listening and communication skills".

A spokesman for the nursery said: "I am very proud of my amazing team who continually work extremely hard to deliver excellent services with professionalism in caring for the children attending Bluebell Day nursery.

"We're so grateful to all our families especially the children, who help us make Bluebell Day Nursery such a happy place to be.

"We are now more determined and dedicated to continuing in delivering excellent services to improve outcomes for all the children who use our services.

I'm so thrilled that our latest Ofsted report reflects what we do and we have also raised the bar and working towards the next level."