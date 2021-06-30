News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Marathon raises money towards new school equipment

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:00 AM June 30, 2021   
Pupils at Offord Primary School received medals after their marathon run event on Saturday.

Pupils at Offord Primary School received medals after their marathon run event on Saturday. - Credit: OFFORD SCHOOL

Staff and pupils at Offord Primary School have raised almost £5,000 towards new playground equipment for taking part in a marathon relay on Saturday.

Sixty-six of the pupils, plus several older and younger siblings as well as parents, joined headteacher Kate Ruddock and her running buddy Claire Few as they completed 26 separate miles with a different group of children joining each time and everyone completed the final 0.2 miles around the school playing field.

Pupils at Offord Primary School took part in a marathon event to raise money for playground equipment.

Pupils at Offord Primary School took part in a marathon event to raise money for new playground equipment. - Credit: OFFORD PRIMARY SCHOOL

The school is also supporting the Love to Move charity, which will be given a share of the money raised. 

Ms Ruddock, who estimated she ran for five-and-a-half hours, said: “The atmosphere at school was brilliant, with everyone cheering each mile off and cheering the runner back on to school, and all this while socially distancing too.

Staff and pupils at the start of the marathon.

Staff and pupils at the start of the marathon. - Credit: OFFORD PRIMARY SCHOOL

All the participants were given a medal which was designed by Year 3 pupil Thomas, who won a competition to create them.

There is still time to help Offord Primary edge towards the £20,000 target by donating online at www.virginmoneygiving/fund/offordmarathon.

