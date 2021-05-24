Published: 10:30 AM May 24, 2021

Children from Offord Primary School will take part in a marathon to raise funds for the school. - Credit: Offord Primary School

Pupils and staff at Offord Primary School are training hard for a fund-raising marathon this summer.

Not only are they hoping to raise money towards a £20k goal for new playground equipment but they also want to boost the coffers of a local charity which works to keep older people active. And they are doing it all by running a marathon.

Headteacher Kate Ruddock and her running buddy Claire Few will use the Offord Primary Marathon relay on Saturday June 26 as part of their training for a 30-mile running and obstacle event later in the summer.

They will run 13 11-minute miles followed by 13 12-minute miles and will be accompanied by a different group of children on each mile, with everyone joining in the last 0.2-miles around the school field.

Now they are asking the community to get behind the initiative as the children have started their training during May, which is national walking month.

Mrs Ruddock said on her own Facebook page: “I am helping the children at my school to raise money for some desperately needed new playground equipment - this year has been tough for them and having a place to play and socialise is vital. They would like a new play-tower which is really expensive!”

She added: “It’s not easy when you have fewer than 100 pupils to raise money through, so we are trying to reach a wider audience.”

Seventy-five per cent of the money raised will go towards the playground equipment, with a quarter going to Love to Move Cambridgeshire & Bedfordshire, which is part of British Gymnastics Foundation.

Love to Move is an age and dementia-friendly seated exercise programme, which also keeps the mind active and offers vital social interaction, particularly important after the isolation of the pandemic.

Ms Ruddock added: “Exercise for people of all ages is vital. Love to Move will be working with the children over the next couple of months. Our new playground structure will encourage play and social interaction between the children – an area of social development that has sadly been missing during the pandemic.”

Offord Primary School, an academy of The Cam Academy Trust, has set up a fundraising page for anyone who wants to help: www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/offordmarathon