Published: 12:00 PM July 30, 2021

Family, friends and neighbours gathered to enjoy a fun and relaxing weekend to celebrate the official opening of the Pavilion at Alconbury Weald.

They were joined by Huntingdon MP, Jonathan Djanogly, who performed the ribbon cutting for the new community space.

As part of the festivities, community groups and organisations provided free sessions of a range of sports and activities including children’s football, bootcamp, yoga, tai chi and children’s dance: all of which will be available on a regular basis at the Pavilion.

Picnic benches and deckchairs were also provided for those soaking up the action, catching up with friends, or enjoying the food and drink provided by some of the “pop-up” food trucks, which have become a regular feature for Alconbury Weald residents.

Jonathan Djanogly said: “I’ve watched Alconbury Weald transform from an old airfield to a vibrant and dynamic community, with landscaped green spaces and an abundance of play parks and facilities.

"It’s wonderful to see so many people turn out to support the official opening of the Pavilion which is already a valued community asset, and to see the range of activities on offer.

This is such a key milestone for the development: not just a community building, but a real asset to support building the new community.”

Designed to be both a cricket pavilion and a community centre - drawing on a successful local model for community buildings - the Pavilion has a modern, airy feel with a community hall overlooking the cricket pitch, as well as a kitchen, toilets, players’ lobby, club room, changing rooms and physiotherapy room.

Rachel Arnold, communities and partnerships representative for Urban&Civic, said: “The Pavilion opened back in April, but we were not able to celebrate in the traditional Alconbury Weald style due to Covid restrictions.

"Now we’re coming out of lockdown, albeit with a sense of caution to continue to protect each other, it is great to celebrate and showcase our first dedicated community space.

“A special thank you to all the community groups and organisations who got involved in the taster sessions - which have proved very popular – and to all those who bring the building to life every day of the week.”

Anyone interested in hiring the community space or signing up to one of the many regular sessions being held for adults and children should email: info@alconbury-weald.co.uk