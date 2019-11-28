Police say they are "appalled" after vandals damaged a learning centre for adults with learning difficulties.

Officers discovered the C.A.T.S building, which is based at St Ives police station, in Norris Road, had been damaged by vandals on November 3.

The C.A.T.S centre supports adults by encouraging them to become "more active in the community".

A police spokesman said: "Officers noticed that plant boxes had been strewn all over the pavement and thrown at the windows, also the windowsill had been damaged and wet tissue thrown at the windows.

"C.A.T.S supports adults with learning disabilities, by supporting them to become more active in the community. They take great pride in their garden and have tried to make their entrance inviting for service users.

"Officers cleaned up the mess so as not to distress service users."

The force spokesman confirmed to the Hunts Post that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

The news comes after vandals broke into a construction site on Hill Rise Park during the same weekend and smashed the windscreen and wing-mirrors of an excavator that had been left there.

Thieves also broke into a construction site in Stocks Bridge Way and stole a 2,000-litre water bowser together with its generator and spray-lance on a trailer.

A water bowser on a trailer was later reported found abandoned in Reynolds Close, and investigations into both incidents are still ongoing.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 1.21pm on November 3 with reports of criminal damage at the C.A.T.S building in Norris Road, St Ives.

"The criminal damage involved plant pots being thrown at windows of the building.

"The damage is believed to have taken place between 5pm on Saturday, November 2, and 1pm on Sunday, November 3.

"An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is asked to report this online via www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 264 of November 3."