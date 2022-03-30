John Dowson has passed on his theatrical talents through the generations to his granddaughter Sylvie, pictured after appearing in The Sound of Music. - Credit: Samantha Dowson

Inspirational ballet teacher and dancer John Dowson, who made a name for himself on stage before teaching in St Ives and Hartford, has died at the age of 88.

Referred to as Mr D by his students, John had an illustrious career before choosing to dedicate his life to teaching ballet to children.

His passion for ballet seeped into his teaching, and his ability to spot the potential in his students was unparalleled as he helped propel many of his students into high-profile roles.

Many of his students teach today, and three of his children work in similar theatrical pursuits, ensuring his tremendous legacy will forever live on.

It all could have turned out differently for John, who, at nine years of age, was tasked with taking his five-year-old sister Anne to ballet classes to correct a feet problem.

His teacher Mrs Stephenson urged him to join in and let him train for free and, giving him a chance, and saw the same potential in John that he saw in his own students up to his last days.

John began touring with a ballet company from age 15 to 18 until he was called up to National service at RAF Brampton, enjoying the area so much he would later decide to return.

Before then, he finished his service and auditioned for a role in musical theatre, and he performed in various musicals until he was offered a route back into a ballet by a company called The Masque.

It was there he met his late wife Doreen and they married and would eventually marry and move to Hartford.

His wife started up the dance school before John took over after she fell ill.

John would strike the perfect balance amongst his students, integrating his military style to ensure discipline whilst emanating his funny and larger than life persona for his students to have fun and flourish.

John will be sorely missed by everyone, evidenced by the vast support received from mums, students and dancers, as all that work, effort and love he put into the ballet school came flooding back to him in his last years.

John's funeral will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in St Ives, on April 13, from midday.