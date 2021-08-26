Published: 4:00 PM August 26, 2021

A Thanksgiving service will take place for Iris Mumford on September 11. - Credit: MUMFORD FAMILY

A thanksgiving service is to be held for well known Great Staughton resident Iris Mumford.

Miss Mumford died at Hinchingbrooke Hospital at 6pm on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Iris’s family and close friends would like to extend a warm welcome to all who knew her to celebrate her life at a service on September 11.

The service, which is being held in accordance with Iris's wishes, will take place at St Andrew's Church in Great Staughton at 11am.

After the service, light refreshments will be held at Orchard House, 27 The Highway, Great Staughton.

Iris was a former Kimbolton doctors’ receptionist and practice manager. She was one of Great Staughton's most well known residents and regarded for her kind and generous nature.

Iris was born at Corner Farm, Dillington, Great Staughton; the youngest daughter of Walter and Mable Mumford.

After her mother’s untimely death, she was raised by her aunt, Dora Fielding, at the Highway Stores in Great Staughton.

Iris was a sincere Christian from an early age. She attended Sunday School at Great Staughton Baptist Chapel where her aunt, Ivy Mumford, taught and her uncle, Joe Fielding, was minister.

She successfully competed in many Scripture competitions. After the closure of Great Staughton Baptist Chapel, Iris worshiped at the Eatons Evangelical Church in St. Neots and latterly Perry Baptist Church.

Iris was educated at Great Staugton Primary School and later at Hinchingbrooke Grammar school, in Huntingdon.

After leaving school she started her working life at Jordan and Addington (corn merchants and millers) in St Neots.

Later she was approached by Dr Granger of Kimbolton and this is where she embarked on a 42-year career at the Kimbolton doctors’ surgery.

Iris started life as a receptionist, progressing quickly to the surgery's practice manager.

Iris was an accomplished gardener and baker, a regular competitor over many decades at Great Staughton Horticultural Show and she won many prizes.

Iris is survived by an older brother Robert Mumford of Great Staughton.

Her kind and generous nature will be greatly missed by family friends and neighbours alike.