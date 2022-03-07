Tributes and messages have been flooding in for Malcolm Lyons who died unexpectedly on Friday (March 4).

Malcolm, aged 71, was a true community champion who supported and inspired so many people over the years.

He ran his own agricultural business and was always happy to support and advise other small business owners through his position as chairman of the Huntingdon branch of the Federation of Small Businesses.

He felt passionately about his role and as someone who understood the issues of running a small business, he lobbied on behalf of business people in the district.

Many people around Huntingdonshire will remember Malcolm for his generous spirit and his willingness to help others.

He volunteered at the former Leonard Cheshire Home, in Brampton, for many years and gave up his time to organise a drama workshop, which enable some of the residents to stage performances.

He was recognised for his efforts and awarded a certificate for the work he did for the group.

His love of the stage also saw him working behind the scenes on the sound and lighting for some of Huntingdon's Shakespeare at The George performances. He did this for more than 20 years.

He strong sense of community is also recognised in the fact that he was one of the British Legion's poppy sellers for 25 years and those who knew him say whatever he did, he did it with commitment and threw himself into the task.

Malcolm was a member of the Huntingdon Rotary Club's lunchtime group and was always prepared to join in the fun and volunteer on the club's Christmas fundraising float. He was also chairman of the Huntingdon and Godmanchester Twinning Group for many years.

Malcolm grew up in Cambridge, and his mother Peggy, who survives him, is due to mark her 100th birthday in three weeks time.

Malcolm met his partner Trish 30 years ago and the couple lived in Hartford. He was a keen gardener and loved to grow his own plants and vegetables from seed.

He has been described as a very jovial person who had a very positive outlook on life.

There are no details for Malcolm's funeral yet, but it is likely to take place at the Crematorium in Huntingdon.

INFO: If you would like us to write an obituary for a loved one, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.












