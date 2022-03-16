Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Obituaries

Funeral for community champion Malcolm Lyons to take place at end of March

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:23 PM March 16, 2022
Malcolm Lyons was a stalwart of the community in Huntingdonshire.

Malcolm Lyons was a stalwart of the community in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: LYONS FAMILY

The funeral of well known local man Malcolm Lyons has been arranged and will take place at Huntingdon Crematorium.

The family have kindly asked for no flowers, but donations can be made to the RNLI and Magpas via Co-operative Funeralcare, which is based at 3 St Peter's Road, Huntingdon, PE29 7AA.

Malcolm, aged 71, was a true community champion who supported and inspired so many people over  many years.

He ran his own agricultural business and was always happy to support and advise other small business owners through his position as chairman of the Huntingdon branch of the Federation of Small Businesses.

Many people around Huntingdonshire will remember Malcolm for his generous spirit and his willingness to help others. He was a member of many local community groups and active in fundraising in the area. 

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 29 at 11am.

Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

A new B&M store is set to open this month on Newtown Road in Ramsey.

Retail

New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed North Road in St Ives this afternoon (March 11).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close road in St Ives near A1096 after ‘bad accident’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Callum Lenk, Jason Lenk and a holdall which contained 17kg of cocaine at Callum's house in Haddenham, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live News

Drug-dealing father and son jailed after £3m cocaine found in Cambs home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 05/02/2009 of a London Taxi as the UK capital's cabs came comfortably top in a poll

Huntingdon Magistrates' Court

Taxi company which ‘put public at risk’ fined after operating illegally

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon