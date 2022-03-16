Malcolm Lyons was a stalwart of the community in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: LYONS FAMILY

The funeral of well known local man Malcolm Lyons has been arranged and will take place at Huntingdon Crematorium.

The family have kindly asked for no flowers, but donations can be made to the RNLI and Magpas via Co-operative Funeralcare, which is based at 3 St Peter's Road, Huntingdon, PE29 7AA.

Malcolm, aged 71, was a true community champion who supported and inspired so many people over many years.

He ran his own agricultural business and was always happy to support and advise other small business owners through his position as chairman of the Huntingdon branch of the Federation of Small Businesses.

Many people around Huntingdonshire will remember Malcolm for his generous spirit and his willingness to help others. He was a member of many local community groups and active in fundraising in the area.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 29 at 11am.