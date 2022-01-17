OBITUARY: village resident Roma aged 101 dies
- Credit: Family
Somersham resident Roma Tregilgas, who fell in love with the village after moving there more than three decades ago, has died at the age of 101.
Roma, who died on Christmas Day, had been active in the community as a keen bridge player and bowls player and she also enjoyed travelling.
She moved to Somersham with her late husband Stan, who she married in 1944, following friends who had set up home there.
Roma was 19 at the start of the Second World War and joined the forces straight away, serving throughout the conflict, and meeting Stan, a pilot.
She had two sons, both of whom pre-deceased her.
In recent years Roma had moved into a care home in London to be near her wider family but still had fond memories of her time in Somersham.
Roma's funeral will take place at Putney Vale crematorium on January 24, starting at 2pm.
