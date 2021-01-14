Published: 3:12 PM January 14, 2021

An "all round entrepreneur" who had been managing director of the family business has died at the age of 66 after a short illness.

Phillip Lalor took over the reins of Stukeley Meadows-based Pelforma following the death of his father Walter.

Walter Lalor had been the inventor of an electronic process which was patented and enabled the business to expand to the Stukeley Meadows site. The patent was for an insulated electrostatic screen for electronic coils.

Ater leaving school Phillip went into the family engineering business Precision Engineering Locations at Somersham as an apprentice engineer.

The firm expanded to a new site at Godmanchester before making the move to Stukeley Meadows.

Phillip ran the family business with his father, and, after his father's death, became managing director, continuing with the business for a further decade before making the decision to close down.

Phillip then carried on business in his own right as Foiled Again, operating in a similar field.

Sister Jane Lakeman said: "Phillip was well travelled, an all round entrepreneur. He had an insatiable zest for life and was always looking for the next challenge.

"He was a big character and had a good sense of humour, loved people and socialising. He will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him."

In his spare time Phillip had been a keen squash player. Phillip was one of eight children, five sisters and two brothers and had a son.