OBE for Le Mark's Stuart Gibbons

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:00 PM January 5, 2021   
Stuart Gibbons from Le Mark was awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Stuart Gibbons from Le Mark was awarded an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Stuart Gibbons from the Le Mark Group was awarded an OBE for Services to International Trade in the Queens 2021 Honors List.


Mr Gibbons said people often ask him  why he started a business like Le Mark and he says: “It's a really simple answer, necessity.

"It all happened very fast, from being a part of a business family to going solo happened within one week! 

“However aged 29, anything was possible and I saw it as an opportunity to not only provide for my family, but to test and unlock a new entrepreneurial part of me.” 

Thirty-four years later he says: “Le Mark is still growing, evolving and as an entity is something far more than I ever anticipated.

"It has its own family, regional and

 political voice, plus a unique sense of social awareness. 

“As a manufacturer and supplier, it has been an integral part of many national and global events.

"It has a wonderful group of committed sales partners and suppliers on all continents.

"It has grown from being ‘just’ a business, it is now an entity in its own right and continues to exceeded even my wildest dreams”. 

