St Ives nursery are taking on challenge to raise money for charity

Published: 10:42 AM March 30, 2021

A nursery in St Ives is taking on a one million steps challenge to raise money for charity.

Meadow Lane Children’s Nursery in St is raising money for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

The challenge began on January 11 and runs until April 20 with the aim of walking one million steps over 100 days.

22 colleagues from Meadow Lane have taken on the challenge and have so far raised an incredible total of more than £2,000.

Jenny Oldham, lead educational co-ordinator said: “As we are always on our feet at nursery, we thought we would be able to rise to the challenge.

“We didn’t actually know how many staff would get on board or how much money we would actually raise but it has been a huge success and acted as a very motivating challenge for us all. It is a proud feeling knowing we have raised such an amazing amount of money for a local charity during this difficult time.”

Emma Bray, corporate fundraiser at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity said: “We were thrilled to gain the support of the team at Meadow Lane Children’s Nursery and have been blown away by their commitment to raise funds for the charity and keep stepping their way until April 20. “This is the first year we have held Step a Million and we are so pleased with how successful it has been motivating the local community to get in 10,000 steps a day and raising an incredible sum of money.”

“At Meadow Lane, we always want to promote positive physical & mental well-being which is why we were thrilled when so many staff members decided to join in.

"COVID has affected people's lives in so many different ways. ‘Step a Million has kept us motivated everyday as well as raising money for such a worthy charity. We are very fortunate to work in such a unique setting with animals, Kitchen Garden and vast outdoor play spaces. This enables our children to explore, experiment and be creative. We see the children become confident, happy learners who are inspired and encouraged to love and respect nature."

If you would like to sponsor our efforts, you can visit our fundraising page https://arhc.enthuse.com/pf/meadow-lane-in-the-game-dc5a2.