A nurse returned from a 12-hour shift to find someone has pushed a note through her door telling her she was a “disgrace” for breaking lock-down rules and she had “been reported”.

Bex Williams, from Godmanchester, discovered the note which read: “You are a disgrace and you have been reported! Stay at Home, Save Lives after she had completed the first of three night shifts at Peterborough Hospital.

She assumed the note was left by an over-zealous neighbour who assumed she was flouting the rules but says she was left upset by the accusation.

The NHS worker was already finding her situation difficult, as her children have to stay at her brother’s house, while she works.

Bex Williams said: “I was obviously really upset and angry after coming home from a 12-and-a-half-hour shift to find this note on my doorstep.

“At first I thought it was a good will gesture letter, after other nurses have received lovely gifts and messages on their cars and doorsteps.

“When I opened the note my heart just pounded in my throat, I just couldn’t believe how awful it was.

“It’s not just the struggle at work but at home, most neighbours know I am a single mum who has to drop my children off at my brother’s house to look after them.

“The fact that this person who wrote the note, didn’t even ask me where I was going everyday first, upsets me.

“We cannot put on our uniforms until we get to work and I have to walk quite far across the green to my car.

“I haven’t had much sleep to be honest, but I am so grateful for seeing all the lovely comments supporting me, that people have wrote on my Mum’s Facebook post about the note.

“It has helped to make me feel better and I really appreciate people’s support at this time.

“I have just had a friend pop round with an Easter Egg and two bottles of wine and I just stood there and cried when I received them, I am really grateful.”

Bex’s mother, Deb Leighton, took to social media to raise awareness, of the anonymous resident who wrote the note.

She said: “To the vile, malicious person, who posted this through my daughter’s letterbox.

“She has just returned from the first of three night shifts as a frontline nurse at Peterborough hospital.

“She’s a lone parent and my son has her children whilst she works, as I’m classed as high risk and can’t have them at the moment.

“To come home to this after working, you are the disgrace.

“She’s upset and probably won’t be able to sleep today, before going back to work tonight.

“I really hope you don’t need her or her hardworking colleagues services during this crisis.

“A little fact checking would have gone a long way, instead of hiding behind an anonymous note through her door.

“I hope you’re proud of yourself.”

The post has had nearly 500 people sharing how shocked and upset they were to see that this has happened and have written supportive messages to Bex.