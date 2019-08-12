The Department for Transport has just released the results of an annual survey, which reveals how often people cycle in England. In Huntingdonshire, there were 575 respondents, who answered questions about their travel habits between November 2017 and November 2018. Of those, 16 per cent said they cycled at least once a week. This is above the England average of 11 per cent. Cycling is becoming more popular in Huntingdonshire. The survey suggested 38 per cent more people are cycling weekly than in 2016-17. Out of the respondents, nine per cent were keen cyclists and used their bike at least three times a week. The survey found cycling for leisure was more popular than for travel, with 12 per cent of people cycling at least once a week for fun, while eight per cent commuted by bike. Nationally, the number of cyclists has slightly fallen over the last year. Xavier Brice, chief executive of Sustrans, the walking and cycling charity, said: