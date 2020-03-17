The number of confirmed cases in Cambridgeshire has increased, with 12 people in the county testing positive for Covid-19.

As of Tuesday (March 17) at 8:50am there has been 12 confirmed cases in the region.

Public Health England provided their last update yesterday morning (Monday) , as the total UK deaths reached 55.

The news comes after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the next steps in the UK’s plan to fight the virus at the first series of daily news conferences yesterday.

At the conference , Mr Johnson told members of the public to avoid pubs, restaurants and non-essential travel but schools will stay open.

To get the latest coronavirus updates in Cambridgeshire join our Facebook group.