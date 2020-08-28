The annual awards celebrate local unsung heroes who go the extra mile to serve their communities and make Cambridgeshire a better place.

The five award categories are:

Good Neighbour

Community Spirit (Individual)

Community Spirit (Group)

Young Achiever

Lifetime Achievement

Nominations are now open and people are encouraged to send in submissions for those they believe are deserving of one of these awards.

Simply go to: www.chorushomesgroup.co.uk/community-inspiration-awards and fill in the online form.

Nominations close on October 9, 2020.