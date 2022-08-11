Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Concerns about late-night noise if club is granted alcohol extension

Hannah Brown Local Democracy Reporting Service

Published: 8:05 AM August 11, 2022
The Montagu Working Men's Club in Huntingdon.

Concerns over late night noise from “rowdy” customers if a social club is allowed to extend the time it can sell alcohol have been raised by neighbours.

The Montagu Working Men’s Club, in Hartford Road, Huntingdon, has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council to extend the hours it is allowed to sell alcohol.

Currently the club is allowed to sell alcohol in the morning between 11am and 2.30pm on weekdays, and then again in the evening from 7pm to 11pm.

The club has asked to extend this to all alcohol to be sold between 2pm and 7pm to prevent the need to close the bar during this time.

The application is also requesting being able to sell alcohol until midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Three members of the public have raised objections to the proposals, particularly voicing concerns over a potential increase of noise from customers.

One said they understood the club’s need to extend its hours at the weekend, but added that they “strongly” objected to longer hours in the working week.

They said: “The proximity means that when the club is open, we are subject to noise from both inside the building and out in the garden, including loud voices, children playing and loud music. There has even been a time when objects, including a plastic tricycle, have ended up in our garden.

“The noise particularly affects our garden and the back two bedrooms in the house, one of which is where I sleep, that are adjacent to the back door of the club.”

Another neighbour said they did not object to the weekday extensions, but said they had concerns over the noise from customers if the club was allowed to sell alcohol until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. A third said the proposed changes would cause “considerable unruly disturbance” to their family life due to “more drunk people” leaving the club in the early hours of the morning.

The objector said they had lived in their home for 37 years and "in that time we have had to endure numerous fights, but also we have had to suffer high levels of noise from people shouting and swearing as they exit the club".

The club has proposed additional measures it could take to address the concerns raised, including the main door only being used as an exit during regular hours, with it being monitored by members of the committee during 11pm and midnight.

The district council’s Licensing Sub-Committee is due to meet tonight (August 11) to consider the application


