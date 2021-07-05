Published: 11:07 AM July 5, 2021

Sunday, July 4, was Thank You Day and nurse Hannah Lewin won was recognised. - Credit: PATRICK KADEWERE

The Huntingdonshire Community Group have worked in partnership with the Thank You Day founders at Together We Thrive, to recognise nominated COVID-19 Community Heroes for the first ever National Day of Thanks.

One of the founders, Julie Siddiqi, said “The last 12 months have been difficult for everyone, and we couldn’t have got through it without each other. We’ve all got somebody to say 'thank you' to, whether it’s the neighbours for checking we were okay, the amazing key workers, the delivery drivers who kept food on our shelves or the kids for behaving - they all deserve a pat on the back and huge thanks.

"It was a privilege for me to read through Huntingdonshire Community Group’s nominations for COVID-19 Community Heroes and sign their certificates. There were many humbling examples of selfless sacrifice and service."

The group’s founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere, said in a statement: “As the Recognised Organisation for the COVID-19 Response in Huntingdon, it was a pleasure to work with Together We Thrive to bring the first ever National Thank You Day to Huntingdon.

"We have so many incredible people to thank for everything they have done during the pandemic. We received a number of nominations to be recognised as Covid-19 Community Heroes and 12 of those were selected to be presented a certificate and gifts including flowers, donated by Tesco Extra Huntingdon, wine donated by Co-Op depot in Godmanchester and chocolates donated by Morrison’s, in St Ives.

"We would also like to thank Cllr Simon Bywater, cabinet member for Communities and Well Being at Huntingdonshire District Council, Dr Nik Johnson and Cllr Karl Webb, mayor of Huntingdon for providing us videos and statements in support of Thank You Day, giving their personal thanks to those supporting the Covid-19 Response”.

The winners selected are:

Hannah Lewin - At just 17 years old Hannah began her nursing apprenticeship on the Neuro and Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital, she went from being furloughed from sixth form to working 12-hour shifts on the frontline at the height of the pandemic, including with Covid-19 patients.

Steven Rackley - Steven gave up his weekends to support Addenbrooke's Hospital with the reorganisation of ward spaces, converting standard wards into additional Intensive care space. Steven also continued working as an on call firefighter.

Lily Thorpe - Lily attended school everyday during the pandemic as the child of a key worker. She took it all in her stride and very maturely being a “rock” for her family.

Lisa Thorpe - Lisa worked tirelessly for the community as a district nurse. Despite contracting Covid-19 herself and now suffering with long Covid she is still supporting others on reduced hours.

Michelle Laing - A dedicated community hero supporting vulnerable people with emergency food parcels, advice, referrals and so much more through her organisation Helping the Homeless and People in Need Cambridgeshire.

Rob Bradshaw - Rob DJ has kept the communities spirits up through his online music bingo sessions and raising money for local charities

Hannah Tuck - member pioneer for the Co-Op in Godmanchester, Hannah has been a huge support to local communities, voluntary groups, charities and emergency food providers

Jackie Westwood - Through her work with the Butterfly Legacy Project Jackie has helped provide vital PPE to hospitals, care homes, the voluntary sector and more as well as supporting her local community during the pandemic.

Pinnies Tea Room - Pinnies Tea Room has generously been providing food from its business to people in need in the community

Buckenham Family - The Buckenham family have been a huge support to each other and the community, whilst coping with over a year of shielding, home schooling and a seriously ill husband and father who was hospitalised with Covid-19.

Bob and Eunice Dockrell - Bob and Eunice have been a huge support looking out for their elderly neighbours at Medway Court, getting food support arranged, referring those in need of additional support to the authorities.

Huntingdon Mencap Society - Huntingdon Mencap Society works tirelessly to support adults with learning disabilities within the community, especially throughout the pandemic.