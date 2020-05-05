Five ladies from the group, headed up by new Rotarian Charlotte Dodden, have made tunics and bags for staff working on the frontline at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough Hospitals and care homes.

They have also launched a dedicated JustGiving page, raising funds to buy materials for partner group ‘For the Love of Scrubs’.

The community volunteer group is working closely with Friends of Peterborough Hospital to make scrubs for hospices, the air ambulance and all the hospitals in the North West Anglia NHS Trust.

Ramsey Rotary has already donated £500 but is now hoping to raise double that amount to ensure that there is enough material.

Any money left at the end of the campaign will be donated to Friends of Peterborough Hospital.

Visit the fundraising page at: https://bit.ly/2yStvyK or email secretary@ramseyrotary.co.uk