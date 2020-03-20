The NHS Blood and Transplant in Cambridgeshire are seeking blood donors to visit the donation centres around the county.

In light of the recent Coronavirus outbreak, the NHS needs to be well prepared and will be putting extra safety precautions in place when people donate.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said: “We need donors to keep donating as normal in Cambridgeshire.

“Our sessions and donor centres are still open around the country. Travel to blood donation sessions is essential to the NHS.

“Our stock levels are currently good but we need people to keep donating to make sure hospitals continue to receive the blood they need. Regular donation will help us to be well prepared to support the wider NHS for the impact of the coronavirus.

“We have seen an increase in calls from people asking if sessions are going ahead and people asking questions about coronavirus. We’re putting in place extra safety measures on our sessions and safety is always our number one priority.

“We’re asking donors in Cambridgeshire to follow the latest advice on our website and app and the advice from the Government.

“We’re regularly reviewing the situation and working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care, PHE, and the UK’s other blood donation services.”

Please call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk to book an appointment.