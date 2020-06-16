Store manager Kath Parkinson greeted customers wearing a face visor and had assistance from other staff members to ensure people were keeping two metres apart.

A large sign was put up in front of the store telling customers that there was a maximum capacity of 21 people in the store at any one time.

There were also floor markers to ensure customers keep a two-metre distance at any one time.

Kath said: “We started preparations last Wednesday, we have had the team in everyday, doing the two-metre social distancing, also ensuring the staff wear PPE and visors to protect themselves and customers.

“We have a strict capacity in the store and the floors as well, we are expecting queues today.“

One shopper queuing outside Next said: “My son has outgrown his shoes, during lockdown, so we just had him measured somewhere else and bought some shoes.

“We have now come here to get him some sandals, it’s really hard to buy shoes online for my son.

“I expected the queues today, it’s not a problem and we have come early today.

“Me and my partner are both furloughed at the moment.”