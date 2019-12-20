The money has gone towards new equipment, new resistance machines and a larger free weights area. Picture: One Leisure The money has gone towards new equipment, new resistance machines and a larger free weights area. Picture: One Leisure

Taking the first step is the hardest part, so we spoke to Dan Gammons, group fitness manager at One Leisure, who shares how One Leisure's new refurbished centres can help you get the most from your workout.

Investing in the best facilities to give you the best workout

Instead of heading straight home, try stopping by the gym on the way. Working out is a great way to relieve stress, let go of any tension and stretch muscles that have been trapped behind a desk all day.

One Leisure has invested more than half a million pounds at its facilities in St Ives, Ramsey and St Neots to give you the facilities you need to get fit. The money has gone towards new equipment, new cardiovascular and resistance machines, a larger free weights area as well as new flooring throughout each facility and an access control system.

"We've responded to customer feedback and trends in the industry to offer the best fitness facilities locally and make it easy for you to start living healthier," Dan said.

How to get the most from your workout

It's important to plan your workout. Know what your fitness goals are and use equipment that targets that specific muscle group or area of your body. Weight training can be a good way to isolate specific muscle groups.

One Leisure's new primal strength plate-loading ISO Lever machines have been designed to work with the natural motion of your body, helping you to maximise muscle contraction and test the limits of your body while working out safely.

Pushing your body's limits

It's important to push your body and test your limits without straining your muscles and causing an injury. It's good to vary your workout routine so you don't over-use a singular area.

"Our brand-new stealth commercial fitness premium prowler is the go-to functional item," said Dan.

You can use the prowler to build your leg, hip, core and upper body strength and it can be used in a one to one personal training session or a group training environment. It's available at One Leisure Huntingdon, St Ives and St Neots.

Functional area rigs are growing in popularity. The custom T-shape rig caters to many uses. You can use it to box, suspension train and workout with barbells.

As part of the refurbishment, One Leisure has also installed new Stairmasters, self-powered curved treadmills, assault bikes and plate-loaded machines, to offer you a varied workout. Check kit availability at your local centre.

The first step to a better lifestyle

Breaking in a new fitness routine can be hard but not for long. With the right support and advice, it will soon become a habit to look forward to heading to the gym.

The instructors at One Leisure will help you devise a fitness routine that suits your needs. They offer an induction package to help get you started and teach you how to get the most from your workout.

"To help you stick with your new lifestyle, change your routine regularly and explore what else is on offer at your local centre," Dan said.

At One Leisure Centres, as well as the gym, you have access to indoor cycling, a swimming pool and a range of fitness classes on offer. There are also heat experience suites at the larger centres. Visit oneleisure.net for more information.

#gymgoals

To make your fitness goals a reality One Leisure is running a special offer. For a limited time, you can sign up for a three-month membership with no induction fee.

Gym-only memberships start from £85 and £120 for a platinum membership that includes unlimited access to all their gyms, fitness classes, use of the indoor cyclone studio and free crèche spaces for children under six.

Call 01480 388111, visit your local centre or go online at oneleisure.net to find out more.