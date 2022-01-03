News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
New Year's Day walk at Paxton Pits Nature Reserve

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:52 AM January 3, 2022
A Wildlife Watch Day took place at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

A Wildlife Watch Day took place at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve in Little Paxton on New Year's Day.

The event was organised by the Friends of Paxton Pits and was supported by Huntingdonshire District Council.

Volunteers led guided walks and the nature reserve's Visitors Centre was open for refreshments and the sale of second-hand nature books.

The event was co-ordinated by long-time volunteer Trevor Gunton who is a founding Trustee of the Friends of Paxton Pits.

Walkers enjoyed a New Year's Day wildlife day at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

This walk, led by Jim Stevenson,  a retired Huntingdonshire District Council head range, proved to be popular.

Mr Stevenson briefed those taking part before the walk.

Paxton Pits Nature Reserve is a rich mosaic of wildlife habitats, with beautiful lakes, riverside, meadow, reedbed, scrub and woodland. It is open for visitors all year round. 

Famous for its nightingales and cormorants – and host to a wide variety of other birds, insects, mammals and flora.

Environment News
St Neots News

