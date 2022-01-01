MP pays tribute to community spirit in Huntingdonshire

The period of the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for people across the country. We have all been affected by the virus one way or another and many of us have lost a loved one or know someone who has.

As we look hopefully to 2022 as the year in which our country can recover, I wish to express my gratitude for the sacrifices of our NHS and key workers, our volunteers and all those who have supported us through this difficult time. They have carried out their duties selflessly and with great courage.

People across Huntingdonshire have gone above and beyond to help others. From collecting prescriptions and supplies, to looking out for elderly neighbours, or supporting the NHS - there have been so many examples of great community spirit. I have been delighted to formally recognise many of these volunteers through the Covid champions scheme I recently launched.

From the many Huntingdonshire businesses I visit and speak to I also well understand the impact that the pandemic has had on them. It is clear the economic effects of fighting the pandemic will last longer for businesses and we must therefore all do what we can to support them.

They truly are the lifeblood of our high streets and communities, and the resilience they’ve demonstrated throughout the pandemic is rightly recognised.

Our Huntingdonshire economy will bounce back with our collective support. The A14 upgrade has delivered real benefits for our area,

I am working with others to deliver an improved train station in Huntingdon, and we have seen record amounts of investment secured for the St Neots town centre regeneration plans - with similar plans for St Ives and Huntingdon progressing at pace. Huntingdonshire remains a great place to live and work and will continue to prosper in 2022 and beyond.





I wish you a happy and healthy new year.