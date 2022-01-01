New year message from Dr Nik Johnson

Becoming the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has been a huge honour and I feel a huge swell of pride at being trusted with such a responsibility.

Of course, it would not have been possible if not for the immense support - and patience - of my family, the warm welcome from the Combined Authority teams and the understanding of my NHS colleagues.

I am delighted with what we have managed to achieve already - which is much more than I can cram in here.

A recent triumph is Soham Station, built from scratch, the station is now officially open and we will push to getting hourly service.

The ARU Peterborough build has shot up and is set to open its doors to students next year, initial recommendations from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Independent Commission on Climate are being implemented and we have low emission ZEBRA buses on their way to Cambridge to sit alongside the hugely popular TING bus in Hunts!

People across market towns and Fenland have been supported with grants and my commitment for active travel and an public transport network for all remains firm. Our vision for 2022 will build on this tremendous delivery and I can’t wait.

I wish you all a safe and happy new year.











