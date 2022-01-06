There were 14 babies born on New Year's Day at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City hospitals. - Credit: NWAFT

The new year saw five babies make their arrival into the world at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and there were more at nearby Peterborough City Hospital.

A total of 14 babies were born on New Year's Day at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City, which are part of the same health trust, with staff decorating one of the cots and providing a special outfit to mark the special day.

Rowena Chilton, deputy head of midwifery at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “Welcoming the first baby of the year is always special.

"Staff on the units decorate the cots and buy the baby an outfit, blanket and teddy for special occasions such as new year. We send our congratulations to all of the families who had babies born on January 1.”

The hospitals saw in the new year with the birth of 14, five at Hinchingbrooke and nine at Peterborough, including a pair of twins. Hinchingbrooke's first baby arrived just before 3am.



