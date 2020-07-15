‘I have met some wonderful people’ - New site to help parents in St Neots is lanched by local mum Louisa Nevard. Picture: MUMS GUIDE ‘I have met some wonderful people’ - New site to help parents in St Neots is lanched by local mum Louisa Nevard. Picture: MUMS GUIDE

The ‘Mum’s guide to St Neots’ is run by Louisa Nevard who moved to the area in 2005 with her husband and two young children.

The site, which is part of the ‘Mum’s guide to...’ group, is described as being a one-stop place for everything you need to know about St Neots, whether as a parent, parent-to-be, carer or grandparent.

It can help with locating the nearest GP, planning a party, finding a new activity class for children or planning a relaxing meal out.

“When I first moved to the area it was really important for us all settle in and to make friends, so finding activities and children’s clubs in the area was a great way to meet people,” Louisa said.

“I have found a variety of activities for children and families by spending years researching everything that St Neots area has to offer.

“We’ve tried many children’s clubs such as karate and dance, including events too at St Neots Museum, at our Regatta Meadow, the local village music festivals and fayres.

“We truly feel a part of the community and I love the interaction on our local social media groups.”

Louisa has since had a third child – so baby clubs and classes were important for her to make new friends.

She continued: “Bringing Mum’s guide to St Neots with all the information about the area, in one place, seemed the right thing to do.

“In the process of putting it together I’ve have discovered there is so more to our area, with many places offering multiple family activities and I have met some wonderful local people too.

“We are so lucky to have such a wealth of facilities on our doorstep and I hope that both local businesses and residents will benefit from the information provided on the website.”

The Mum’s guide to began in 2012 when four mums set-up a website to help families in Harpenden.

In 2016 they launched the Mum’s guide to UK giving parents across the country the opportunity to set up their own local sites.

Visit the St Neots site at: https://www.mumsguideto.co.uk/st-neots/