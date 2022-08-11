The Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon is expanding its opening hours and looking for new volunteers to welcome visitors.

During the pandemic, the museum was forced to reduce its opening hours but has now reopened on Sundays and news to recruit more volunteers.

The museum has two paid staff, otherwise relying on its team of 30 volunteers, from all over the area, not just Huntingdon, who give their time to support the museum’ and its activities. These include welcoming visitors as they enter the building, answering questions about the displays and dealing with shop sales.

Stuart Orme, curator of the museum said: “Our volunteers are very much at the heart of all the museum does, and we very much depend on them to be able to welcome people to see our displays.

"There’s no set commitment – people do as much or as little as they want to, no experience of knowledge is necessary and full training given, but we’re hoping that a few more people can join us who can help at weekends particularly."

INFO: www.cromwellmuseum.org, email: museum@cromwellmuseum.com or call 01480 410389.



