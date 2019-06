The museum has had its busiest and "most successful year", having had the highest number of visitors for six years, and having been awarded full accredited status for achieving national standards in museums. Now the Cromwell Museum Trust, the independent charity which runs the museum, is seeking new trustees to join its board.

The museum had 10,330 visitors in 2018-19, its highest visitor numbers since 2013 and a 30 per cent increase on the previous year. It also saw an increase in visits from local schools, a range of new items added into its collections, new temporary exhibitions and has achieved the Arts Council's national standards for museum accreditation.

The museum, which became an independent charity in 2015, is now seeking additional trustees to join its board and help the organisation achieve the aims set out in a 10-year development plan.

Camilla Nicol, chairman of the Cromwell Museum Trust said: "We've had the best year since the trust took over the running of the museum from the county council in 2015, with the appointment of a new curator, many more visitors and improvements to our displays and programmes. We're now looking for two or three more potential trustees to join out board - we'd be particularly interested to hear from anyone who has experience in fund-raising or project management."

The Cromwell Museum holds the best collection of objects relating to the life and times of Oliver Cromwell on public display in the world. The collection comprises nearly 700 items, including portraits, clothing, miniatures, arms and armour, historical documents written by or about Cromwell, and one of his death masks. The museum is located in the former Huntingdon Grammar School building, which was where Oliver Cromwell went to school.

For more details and an information pack on becoming a trustee of the Cromwell Museum, visit the museum's website at www.cromwellmuseum.org or e-mail sorme@cromwellmuseum.com. The closing date for applications to become a trustee is Thursday, July 4.