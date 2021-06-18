News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
New trophies to celebrate achievement at St Neots school

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM June 18, 2021   
St Neots St Mary's Rotary Club members with staff and pupils.

Rotarians Peter Hay and David Lawrence presented the trophies to Longsands Academy in St Neots. - Credit: ST NEOTS ST MARY'S ROTARY CLUB

Longsands Academy, in St Neots, has some new trophies to celebrate the achievements of pupils.

A new house system was set up at the academy last year and the school received funding from the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys to purchase the trophies

Pupils will be now join one of the school's five houses, which have been named: Austen, Turing, Seacole, Hawking and Darwin.

The names were all chosen, and voted for, by staff, students and parents and friends of the school.

The trophies were officially presented to the heads of each house Rotary members Peter Hay and David Lawrence.

