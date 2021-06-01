News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
New trike for fundraising hero Isla

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:18 AM June 1, 2021    Updated: 11:19 AM June 1, 2021
Isla Hastings is pictured with her new trike and her brother Dylan.

Isla Hastings is pictured with her new trike and her brother Dylan. - Credit: HASTINGS FAMILY

St Neots champion fundraiser Isla Hastings has been presented with a new trike, thanks to a kind-hearted local radio listener.

Isla, aged seven, has been raising money for the Addenbrooke's Hospital Charitable Trust and has managed to raise more than £10,000 so far.

Isla receives regular treatment for a condition called Freeman Sheldon Syndrome and has been treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital since  birth.

In March, she completed a 46-mile cycling challenge at Pocket Park, in St Neots, but has now outgrown her trike.

Ted Davies, heard about Isla's fundraising on the St Neots-based Black Cat Radio show and he bought her a new one after breakfast show presenter Ste Greenall told listeners Isla, from Love's Farm, had outgrowing her trike.

“Dave, at Bikenv, painted the trike in Isla’s favourite colour and painted her name on it. She is absolutely delighted, so thrilled and happy," said Ste.


 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
