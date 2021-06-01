New trike for fundraising hero Isla
- Credit: HASTINGS FAMILY
St Neots champion fundraiser Isla Hastings has been presented with a new trike, thanks to a kind-hearted local radio listener.
Isla, aged seven, has been raising money for the Addenbrooke's Hospital Charitable Trust and has managed to raise more than £10,000 so far.
Isla receives regular treatment for a condition called Freeman Sheldon Syndrome and has been treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital since birth.
In March, she completed a 46-mile cycling challenge at Pocket Park, in St Neots, but has now outgrown her trike.
Ted Davies, heard about Isla's fundraising on the St Neots-based Black Cat Radio show and he bought her a new one after breakfast show presenter Ste Greenall told listeners Isla, from Love's Farm, had outgrowing her trike.
You may also want to watch:
“Dave, at Bikenv, painted the trike in Isla’s favourite colour and painted her name on it. She is absolutely delighted, so thrilled and happy," said Ste.
Most Read
- 1 Care home residents cheer on Jack Oliver in BBC's Glow Up
- 2 Surgery extension could increase patient numbers by 2,000 over five years
- 3 Secrets of the Ouse Valley causeways are revealed
- 4 Paedophile encouraged man to abuse own daughter for the 'thrill'
- 5 Safari park tickets up for grabs at Riverside Park treasure trail
- 6 Craft Beer shop opening this weekend
- 7 Beautiful photos taken by our Hunts Post readers
- 8 Drug arrests in Cambs part of County Lines operation
- 9 Village Focus: Houghton and Wyton
- 10 Nick Blencowe, from Citizens' Advice, talks about issues with landlords this month