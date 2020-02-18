The training shed was officially opened by leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, Councillor Ryan fuller.

The event was supported by a number of special guests, including Neil Back, England Rugby World Cup winner; Frances Quinn, Great British Bake Off winner and marathon runner - completing the London Marathon in under three hours after training with the Training Shed; Sam Smelt, British GT driver (trained by the SHED); and Gary Marheineke, England amputee football goal keeper.

Cllr Fuller said: "Huntingdonshire's ethos is to grow, expand and invest to improve our leisure offering across the district.

"I am delighted to officially open this new collaboration with the Training Shed, which will provide a fantastic service to our local residents."

One Leisure has partnered with the Training Shed to provide functional training aimed at improving individual fitness, performance, nutritional choices and injury rehabilitation.

Training Shed specialises in a holistic approach to fitness by offering bespoke services that review personal DNA fitness profiles, movement analysis and dietary analysis, all fully complemented by sports therapy services.

The outdoor leisure centre in St Ives has undergone a half a million-pound investment to enhance the existing athletics and sports provision to provide a brand-new functional training facility. This is the first phase of an overall review of the facilities and activities delivered at the site.

Cllr John Palmer, executive portfolio holder of health and leisure said: "This project is an exciting and innovating movement forward in new health and fitness provision. It meets a growing demand for functional fitness training combined with holistic approaches to diet, nutrition and injury rehabilitation .The project is also about making the best use of our assets across the One Leisure estate"

Paul France, One Leisure Business and Operations Manager said: "Working with the Training Shed is an exciting venture for One Leisure.

"We have a team of highly qualified and passionate coaches, nutrition advisors and injury rehabilitation specialists that will create a unique training experience for the community of Huntingdonshire".