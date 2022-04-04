The bell tent village and boundary fence built as part of the Grafham Water Project. - Credit: Hunts Post

A group of adult learners and leaders from Cambridge Regional College's supported learning department have successfully completed a willow fence project for Grafham Water.

Adult learners from the college's Green Team and Aspire group started preparing the materials in January to construct a boundary fence for a bell tent village.

The project allowed learners with special educational needs and disabilities to develop their skillsets and employability skills while supporting their local community, utilising unused green space.

Adult learners and leaders from Cambridge Regional College's Green Team and Aspire group with the new bell tent village. - Credit: Hunts Post

Grafham Water Centre marketing and sales officer Alison Baines said: “The village houses ten bell tents to increase the capacity of Grafham Water Centre, allowing us to welcome even more young people across Cambridgeshire & Peterborough and meet our commitment to supporting young people to engage in the great outdoors and outdoor learning.

The team spent seven weeks cutting down the willow and a further seven weeks weaving it to create the 4ft high and 150ft long fence.

The director for supported learning, Jeremy Lloyd: "We are extremely proud of the commitment the team are showing in this endeavour, which promotes the importance of how adults with learning disabilities contribute to their local communities.”