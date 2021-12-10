News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
New 'Don't Panic Pizzeria & Grill' has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:02 PM December 10, 2021
Frank Mason and Jordan Mason in their new '‘Don’t Panic Pizzeria & Grill’ 

Frank Mason and Jordan Mason in their new ''Don't Panic Pizzeria & Grill'

A new takeaway and bar called ‘Don’t Panic Pizzeria & Grill’ has opened on Huntingdon High Street. 

The takeaway place sells a variety of homemade pizzas, kebabs, burgers and 90% of what they make is homemade. 

Jordan Mason is one of the co-owners of the business together with his dad Frank Mason and his brother Connor Mason.  

'Don't Panic Pizzeria and Grill' has opened on Huntingdon High Street.

'Don't Panic Pizzeria and Grill' has opened on Huntingdon High Street.

Jordan expressed how happy he is to open this new venture, he said: “We opened about 11 weeks ago for deliveries and I think we are about to approach our third week with the front end opened as well.  

“It has been really good so far, so primarily the main driver for the business is the deliveries, the from is a collection point, it is a bar and place for people to eat in.  

“So it has been really good so far, the bases for the pizzas is all made fresh, he makes all the toppings, we have kebabs, so there is a lot of prep that goes into it, a lot of hard work goes in. 

“We look forward to welcome new customers into the store.” 

To find out more information visit:- www.dontpanicpizzeria.co.uk/ 

