Let there be solar light in Little Paxton

Published: 9:00 AM May 20, 2021

Cllr Jean Matheson (left) and Cllr Kathy Bishop ( right) with the new solar light. - Credit: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNCIL

Little Paxton Parish Council has replaced a damaged lamp post in Gordon Road with a new 5m solar street light.

Chairman of the council, Cllr Kathy Bishop said: "The council had agreed that if any of the parish council street lights required replacing, all new lights will be environmentally friendly solar lights to reduce electricity consumption.

The council installed four solar street lights at Gatekeeper Walk 18 months ago and planning permission has been granted to install a further two lights at in St James Road and Rampley Lane.

The council has also launched its Community & Civic Awards for 2021.

The awards are to recognise remarkable and inspiring individuals and community groups in the village.

Cllr Bob Webster said: "The awards are for unsung heroes in the village. It could be that they have achieved something outstanding or have given back to the community in a significant way."

There are four award categories: Good Neighbour of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and the Community Group Jean Matheson Award.

The closing date for nominations is June 5 and the awards will be presented at Paxfest on July 10. Contact: www.littlepaxtonpariscouncil.