Published: 7:00 AM April 6, 2021

Jenni Tilbrook the owner of Crafty Kits, a new shop opening in St Ives. - Credit: Emily Tilbrook

A new shop is opening its doors in St Ives on April 12, when the lock-down rules extend to non-essential retail.

The new Crafty Kits outlet will be located on The Courtyard, in the town centre.

Shop owner, Jenni Tilbrook, is part of a group called Creative Mojo, which is an all-inclusive craft experience for the elderly, adults with learning and physical disabilities and those with mental health concerns.

A new shop called Crafty Kits is opening on April 12. - Credit: Emily Tilbrook

Jenni said: "I regularly visits care homes and learning disability homes across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough for craft classes.

“We will be supplying Creative Mojo kits, which are originally designed for care homes and for adults with learning disabilities and residents with dementia.

You may also want to watch:

“We are expanding into crafty kits which will be generally be for everybody, but we will also design kits that are specifically designed for people with dementia and disabilities.”

If you would like to hear updates on the opening of the store visit: www.facebook.com/CraftykitsUK