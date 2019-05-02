The Works, which will welcome its first customers on May 17, is moving into a vacant unit on the High Street, a space formerly occupied by Lloyds Pharmacy.

Known for selling stationary, arts and crafts and books, the shop will bring a number of new jobs to the town.

The Works isn't the only store that has recently come to St Neots, last year Poundstretcher opened its doors in Tebbutts Road opposite Argos.

The shop is advertising a number of new jobs available at its St Neots store, including Part-time Sales Assistants and a Retail Supervisor.