Padre Mark Amey, will take up the position with the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force from July 1 following the retirement of Senior Padre Ryk Parkinson.

Padres are commissioned into the Royal Army Chaplains Department and have especial responsibility for spiritual, moral and welfare matters.

They are available to all and have a duty to serve the needs of the 750 Cadets and 150 adults leaders who form the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force.

Padre Mark, who will work alongside Padre Paula Spaulding, has been married for 30 years to Kathy and they have three children. His hobbies include biking and continental driving.

Col. Mark Knight MBE DL Commandant, said: “Padre Mark has been a member of the county padre team for over two years now so he has a good grounding in the needs of the county ACF.

“Congratulations on his new appointment”.

Padre Mark can be contacted at padre.amey@armymail.mod.uk