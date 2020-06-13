Green-fingered students get ready to grow at new school garden in St Neots. Picture: TBAP Unity Academy Green-fingered students get ready to grow at new school garden in St Neots. Picture: TBAP Unity Academy

The TBAP Unity Academy, in Almond Road, helped build the garden with the help of donations of soil and materials from local companies.

The learners who are in years 9 to 11 will use the garden to grow a range of vegetables and flowers.

Sarah Anderson-Rawlins, head of school at TBAP Unity Academy, said: “We are very grateful for the donations of soil and sleepers from local companies to help create our new garden.

You may also want to watch:

“As learners get back to school we are focusing on supporting their mental health and the garden is really going to help them.

“They can now plant their vegetables and flowers, while also making their mark on the school again.”

Local business Mick George donated four tonnes of soil to fill the raised beds in the garden, while SCL Sleepers donated four sleepers to create borders.