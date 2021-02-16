Published: 12:00 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 7:36 AM February 17, 2021

Independent shops across Huntingdonshire have been offered a “fantastic opportunity” to get involved with an online retail scheme which offers same or next day delivery to customers.

Huntingdonshire District Council has launched a new partnership with online retail platform Click It Local which comes into effect on March 2 and will enable retailers to put their wares in a bigger shop window.

Customers can use Click it Local to buy goods - ranging from weekly food essentials through to treats - from one marketplace involving traders who have signed up.

Products can be chosen from different shops within an order, with one payment and one delivery fee.

Cllr Ryan Fuller, leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, said: “Since the pandemic began last March, businesses across our district have experienced very significant effects on their operating models and income streams as they navigate changing restrictions on their ability to trade.

“Click it Local is a fantastic opportunity for our local high street businesses in Huntingdonshire to have an online presence. We aim to encourage more people to shop locally and support independent businesses that are at the centre of our local economy."

The scheme is being supported by Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Karl Webb, who said: “In these unprecedented times, we need to find more ways to support our local businesses. The Click it Local initiative can make a real difference."

Ramsey mayor, Cllr Steve Corney, said: “This is a great concept and I’m looking forward to promoting not only the shops in Ramsey but all the small home-run businesses that we have here too.”

St Ives Mayor, Cllr Jonathan Pallant said: “A slick on-line store, offering doorstep delivery of high-street produce from across Huntingdonshire, could be exactly what our local shops need and I would urge all our local retailers to look at these new ways of reaching customers."

“St Neots Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, on behalf of the town council said: “During the past 12 months, shoppers have become increasingly dependent on online retail, which until now has often excluded small local traders. This is an excellent initiative that will allow the local independent stores, which are the lifeblood of our local economy, to reach their customers more effectively."

Sue Wing, from Huntingdon BID which represents local businesses, added: “BID Huntingdon welcomes the announcement. This will provide an excellent opportunity for local businesses.”