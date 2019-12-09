Govia Thameslink is introducing two additional through-London services every hour between Peterborough and Horsham, in Sussex, on Saturdays, from December 21.

These will increase the number of direct services to St Pancras International station, central London and Gatwick Airport.

The move means Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots, Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey will have a direct Gatwick Airport service on Saturdays for the first time. Cross-London services to Gatwick from Hitchin, Stevenage and Finsbury Park will triple to three trains per hour. Tom Moran, managing director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: "We are delighted to be introducing these improvements for our passengers, because we know there has been strong demand for them. This will provide more travel opportunities for existing and potential new passengers."

Central London stations between St Pancras International and London Blackfriars will see an increase in the popular Saturday services from 11 to 13 trains per hour in each direction.

Thameslink is creating the new services by linking existing Peterborough to King's Cross services with London Bridge to Horsham services, through central London via St Pancras and Blackfriars.

Other changes in the winter timetable, which begins on December 15, include the reinstatement of more weekday peak Great Northern trains calling at the busy stations of New Southgate and Oakleigh Park, as requested by passenger groups in the area. Both stations will see an extra two trains towards Moorgate per hour during the morning peak, creating a peak service of six London trains per hour.

Also, from December 16, until summer 2020, most weekend and late evening (after 9.40pm) services that run in and out of Moorgate will start and finish at King's Cross instead. This is to give Network Rail time to carry out intensive maintenance and cleaning of the Northern City Line tunnels.

Mr Moran said: "We thank passengers who use Moorgate in the late evening and at weekends for their patience while Network Rail undertakes this vital maintenance."