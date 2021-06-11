News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Mayor launches digital campaign to improve St Ives road network

Tom Henman

Published: 10:00 AM June 11, 2021   
Dr Nik Johnson is mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The new mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has written to St Ives employers to ask them to “spread the word” about a new microsite designed to encourage the community to share their views on how the Combined Authority can improve road infrastructure in-and-around the town.

Dr Nik Johnson is confident ‘Your St Ives, Your Say’, being launched next week, will inspire the community to become more influential in the decision-making process to improve local roads.

Dr Johnson said: “The microsite gives individuals and organisations across the area an easy way to help shape how the road network will look in future. No decision has yet been made, so the more people who indicate a preference, and their reasoning for it, the better informed the Combined Authority and partners will be in deciding the way forward.”

A Combined Authority Facebook forum has been launched – @capcamarkettowns – and Dr Johnson is hopeful the page will allow the community to be at the “heart of the discussion”.


