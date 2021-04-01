Published: 3:03 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM April 1, 2021

The East West Rail Company has unveiled its five potential routes for the new line which includes proposals for a flyover in and a new train station on the outskirts of St Neots.

The proposals are latest phase for the public consultation on the £5billion line linking Oxford and Cambridge, via Milton Keynes and Bedford.

The East West Rail Company, which hopes to complete the new line by the end of the decade, is seeking feedback on the five proposed route alignments, connecting existing stations in Bedford and Cambridge via new stations in the area around Sandy and St Neots and at Cambourne.

East West Railway Company chief executive Simon Blanchflower added: “This rail link is vital to the future prosperity of the region so we ask people to encourage their friends, relatives and colleagues to get involved in the consultation so they can help us to bring the right connections to all of the communities who live and work in the Oxford Cambridge Arc.

“In developing these proposals, our team has focused on how we can minimise disruption to local communities and looked for ways we can protect and enhance the local environment. Now it’s time for communities to share their valuable local knowledge and ideas with us.”

You may also want to watch:

A summary of the consultation is being posted to 270,000 addresses along the route and East West Rail Company will hold a series of online events for communities and stakeholders.

Community events and live-chat sessions are planned, along with an interactive virtual consultation room due to launch on April 12.







