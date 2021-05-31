Published: 11:00 AM May 31, 2021

Huntingdon Youth Theatre has just come to the end of a successful collaboration with the National Theatre and has invited to participate in the National Theatre Connections Project.

This is a festival which brings together a number of youth theatre groups annually to perform a series of bespoke, commissioned plays which are written specifically for the festival. Leading modern playwrights script plays for the groups to perform at their home theatres and then, during a festival week, at a local professional theatre.

This year, HYT performed a play called Look Up, by Andrew Muir, and members were treated to an online workshop with the author himself.

The play was filmed (after just three face-to face-rehearsals, as a result of Covid restrictions) and all groups attended an online festival and showing of their plays over a 10-day period in May. On the strength of its work, HYT has been invited to apply again for next year’s Connections Project.



